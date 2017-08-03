What About the Swings? Celia Mei Rubin Reveals Her Main Challenge as Dance Captain for THE GREAT COMET

In the latest episode of BroadwayWorld's DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK, Broadway buddy Ben Cameron got a glimpse into the life of THE GREAT COMET's dance captain Celia Mei Rubin!

As dance captain, one of Rubin's responsibilities is to handle split tracks and cut shows. Rubin explains that, "There are a couple of ensemble features that can really only be swung into by very specific swings. For example, what we do sometimes is we'll have somebody on for say Track #1, but for a certain number she will have to swing into Track #5 because somebody else needs to do the feature of Track #1."

Want to know if Ben could keep up on his trip with Balaga and Celia Mei Rubin? Check out the rest of the video here!

Rubin's Broadway include Matilda (Shubert) and West End credits include Parade (Donmar Warehouse), Joseph...Dreamcoat (New London), Candide (Coliseum). Regional: Waterfall (5th Avenue), Dirty Dancing (Flat Rock Playhouse), West Side Story (Tour), Saturday Night Fever (Royal Caribbean). Recordings: "Matilda" (OBC), "Parade" (OLC).

Photo credit: Violetta Meyners

