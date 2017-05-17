Wesleyan University Awards Inaugural HAMILTON Prize for Creativity

A committee of Wesleyan University alumni, chaired by Hamilton writer and creator and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda '02, and director Thomas Kail '99, has chosen the recipient of the inaugural Wesleyan University Hamilton Prize for Creativity - Audrey Pratt of Needham, Mass. Ms. Pratt, whose short piece of fiction titled, "Thorns, Black and White," was selected from hundreds of entries, will receive a four-year full-tuition scholarship to Wesleyan.

Wesleyan received more than 600 creative written work submissions-ranging from short stories to slam poetry, from screenplays to songs-for prize consideration this year. All entries were first reviewed by Wesleyan's faculty, and finalists were judged on their originality, artistry and dynamism by the alumni selection committee



Commented Miranda, "The selection committee was blown away by the range and quality of the submissions we reviewed. Audrey's story stood out as exceptional, but all of the finalists' work displayed great originality and promise. Being part of Wesleyan's Hamilton Prize selection process has deepened my faith in our creative future."



Added Kail, "We were honored to work with our amazing fellow alumni in selecting this very deserving recipient. I can't wait to see what this remarkable group of creative students produces with their Wesleyan education."



The Wesleyan University Hamilton Prize for Creativity was established in honor of Miranda and Kail's contributions to liberal education and the arts and named for the duo's hit Broadway musical, Hamilton: An American Musical, winner of 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Book and Best Original Score.

