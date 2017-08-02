Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse's Hit Webseries INDOOR BOYS is Now Streaming

Indoor Boys is a new web series (comedy/LGBT) created by and starring Wesley Taylor ("Smash"/"The Good Wife"/Broadway's The Addams Family) and Alex Wyse ("Marvel's Iron Fist"/"Masters of Sex"/Broadway's Spring Awakening). The short-form digital series - each installment is roughly 5 minutes in length - has eight episodes in its first season.

Each new chapter is released on Sundays on HuffPost Queer Voices and at www.indoorboys.tv. The first three episodes are now streaming. Guest stars so far have included UnREAL's Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Switched at Birth's Alice Lee and others. You never know who will stop by to visit the Indoor Boys.

Most gay guys have experienced the gray area that exists with their best friend. Indoor Boys follows Luke and Nate, two homebody roommates in a swanky LA apartment, as they try to figure out the boundaries of their no-boundaries friendship. Full of sharp dialogue, exciting guest stars, sexy-twists and hilarious turns, Indoor Boys will add a little more heat to your summer.

Wesley Taylor ('Luke'): is the Co-creator/Writer/Star of "It Could Be Worse" (Hulu/Vimeo/Pivot TV), "Billy Green" (YouTube), and now Indoor Boys (HuffPost). In 2016, he was commissioned by Anonymous Content to create a new series. In addition to countless web content/sketch comedy, Taylor is a published playwright, and his work has been produced by Manhattan Repertory Theatre, The Artists' Exchange, the LGBT Center, and at New World Stages for The Actor's Fund. On Television, he's best known for playing 'Bobby' on Steven Spielberg's NBC drama, "Smash," before guest starring on "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," and "Difficult People." Taylor is also a Theatre World Award Winner and Outer Critics Circle nominee, having made his Broadway debut in the original cast of Rock of Ages, before starring opposite Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth in the original cast of Broadway's The Addams Family. Regional favorites include An Act of God (Denver Center), Cabaret (Signature Theatre), and TALES of the City (American Conservatory Theater). He holds a BFA from North Carolina School of the Arts.

Alex Wyse ('Nate'): is the Co-creator/Writer/Star of Indoor Boys (HuffPost). As a writer, his work has been produced at the New York Musical Theater Festival, New York Theater Barn, Ugly Rhino, and Northlight Theatre. His next writing project, Untitled #4, explores the relationships we create, and destroy, in pursuit of art. On television, he can currently be seen as Kyle in "Marvel's Iron Fist" on Netflix and Saul in "The Bold and the Beautiful" on CBS. His other TV credits include "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Agent X," "Modern Family," "Switched at Birth," "A to Z," "Bad Judge," "Masters of Sex," and "Bored to Death." He can be seen in the films X/Y and Dating My Mother. On Broadway, he was in the original casts of Deaf West's Spring Awakening and Lysistrata Jones. His other theater credits include the National Tour of Wicked, the Off-Broadway productions of Ride the Cyclone, Bare, Triassic Parq, and Lysistrata Jones, and regional work with Williamstown, The Wallis Annenberg, Huntington Theatre Company, Paper Mill, and more. He holds a BFA from Boston University.

Background on Indoor Boys Inception: Wesley Taylor wrote an evening of short plays entitled "Proud of Us and Other Short Plays" that was produced as a benefit reading for The Actors Fund in New York City. Taylor brought one of those plays to Alex Wyse in Los Angeles with the intention of turning it into a web short. When the short was completed, the two felt there was more story to tell, and so the short became the pilot of what is now Indoor Boys. Process: The series is written, directed, and produced by Taylor and Wyse, with Taylor and Wyse alternating writing and directing duties. The guerrilla operation has a two-person crew, with Brandon Smithson on camera and James Wasserman on sound.

For more information visit http://www.indoorboys.tv.

Related Articles