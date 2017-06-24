WILL & GRACE Producer Says Revival Will Not Preach Politics

Will & Grace is on its way back for a mini revival season, but producer David Kohan tells The Hollywood Reporter that the show will not play into the political atmosphere and start preaching a message.

"It's not an opportunity to preach. Anyone who needs to be preached to is not going to be listening, so that's not the purpose. And I don't think it's helpful, quite frankly, I really don't."

Will & Grace is notable for being among the first to present openly gay characters on primetime television, and the stars of the show including Debra Messing and Sean Hayes have been very vocal about the current state of politics. Kohan, however, is adamant that the revival will not seek to force a message on anyone. "If people are going to be entrenched in their positions," he says, "then telling them how to think is not going to change the way they think."

Co-creator Max Mutchnick echoed these thoughts saying, "It really is just about showing these characters - whom people like -living their lives in 2017. That really is the directive more than anything else or addressing anything else head-on politically."

A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run on WILL AND GRACE, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 12-episode event. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and Dirty Martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.



Created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, WILL AND GRACE followed the relationship between best friends Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Debra Messing), a straight interior designer. It was broadcast on NBC from September 21, 1998 to May 18, 2006, for a total of eight seasons. During its original run, "Will & Grace" was one of the most successful television series with gay principal characters.



All four actors have appeared on Broadway in recent years. Megan Mullally recently starred in IT'S ONLY A PLAY, while Hayes took on the role of God in AN ACT OF GOD. In 2012, McCormack appeared in THE BEST MAN and Messing made her Broadway debut in the 2014 romantic comedy OUTSIDE MULLINGAR.

