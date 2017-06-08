In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, theater legend Patti LuPone discusses her illustrious career on stage, as well as her current role in the new Broadway musical WAR PAINT.



Speaking on her role of cosmetics titan Helena Rubinstein in WAR PAINT, LuPone tells THR that she feels lucky to be offered such a quality leading role at this point in her career. Adding to the fun is the fact that she stars opposite Christine Ebersole, who portrays business competitor Elizabeth Arden. Both actors received Tony nominations for their respective performances.



"It is two women and it's an adversarial relationship," LuPone says of the show's story. "And I said initially to the producers, 'You can't have two actresses up there that don't like each other or that are competing.'" She says of co-star Ebersole, "I am in heaven working with her."



Ms. LuPone is well-known for chastising audience members who take photos or fail to turn off their cellphones during performances. And she reveals there is one thing that would keep her from taking the stage altogether - a visit from President and Mrs. Donald Trump. "I would not perform and they know that," affirms the actress. "I cannot stand him. Melania, I've got a little bit more respect for. And Melania, if you can hear me, divorce his ass!"

Read the interview in full here.

Patti LuPone was nominated for a 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for War Paint. This marks Ms. LuPone's seventh Tony Award nomination. She has previously won the Tony for 2008's GYPSY and 1980's EVITA. Past nominations also include 2011's WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, 2006's SWEENEY TODD, 1988's ANYTHING GOES and 1976's THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM.

Her NY stage includes Shows for Days; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.); Gypsy (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, Drama League awards); Sweeny Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms.); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nom., Drama Desk Awards; The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nom.); David Mamet's The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood, The Woods, Edmond, The Water Engine; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Company, Candide and Sweeny Todd (NY Philharmonic); Pal Joey, Can-Can (City Center Encores!); Passion (Lincoln Center's American Songbook series). Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles and The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (L.A. Opera; Grammy Award Winner for recordings of both productions); To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonic Baroque Orchestra); Regina (Kennedy Center). Film: Cliffs of Freedom (upcoming); The Comedian; Parker; Union Square; City by the Sea; David Mamet's Heist and State and Main; Just Looking; Summer of Sam; Driving Miss Daisy; Witness. TV includes "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Penny Dreadful" (Critics Choice nom.), "Girls," "American Horror Story: Coven," "30 Rock," "Glee," "Frasier" (Emmy Award nom.), "Life Goes On." A founding member of the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company, she is the author of the NY Times bestseller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

