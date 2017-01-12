Video: Meet Patina Miller, Bryce Pinkham's Characters on MERCY STREET

MERCY STREET, the much-acclaimed Civil War-era drama set in the occupied city of Alexandria, Virginia, will return to PBS stations for a second season on January 22 2017, at 8:00 p.m. ET (check local listings).

In addition to returning theatre stars Josh Radnor, Donna Murphy, Norbert Leo Butz, Gary Cole, and more, the new season will welcome two faces familiar to Broadway fans, Tony-winner Patina Miller and Tony-nominee Bryce Pinkham.

Check out a look at their new characters below!

Featured in the video:

· Patina Miller (PIPPIN, MADAM SECRETARY, THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY − PARTS 1 & 2) as Charlotte Jenkins, an educated contraband abolitionist activist who arrives in the first episode. A former slave who escaped to freedom years before through the UNDERGROUND Railroad, Charlotte (a composite of numerous historical figures, most prominently Harriet Jacobs) offers education to other former slaves and helps with the sick who have contracted smallpox, which was epidemic during the Civil War.

· Bryce Pinkham (A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, THE HEIDI CHRONICLES) as Maj. Clayton McBurney III, the new hospital chief.

· Brian F. O'Byrne (MILDREd Pierce, AQUARIUS) as Allan Pinkerton, head of the Union Intelligence Service. The character is based on the real Allan Pinkerton, a Scottish emigrant and abolitionist who founded America's first detective agency and successfully brought down some of the country's most ruthless criminals.

· Lyne Renee (OF KINGS AND PROPHETS, STRIKE BACK, THE HIPPOPOTAMUS) as Lisette Beaufort, a stylish and bold Parisian who has a past with Dr. Foster and creates a stir in the hospital when she accepts a commission with the Union Army in medical visual documentation.

