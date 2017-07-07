VIDEO: Watch Tituss Burgess Audition for SPIDERMAN on Kimmy Schmidt

In honor of the new Spiderman movie being released today, Netflix has released an extended clip of Tituss Burgess singing a song from their fictional version of a Spiderman musical, from their series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Check out the clip below!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was created by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), who serve as executive producers with Jeff Richmond (30 Rock) and David Miner (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears for Netflix.

Season 3 of the series premiered Friday, May 19th on Netflix. The season brings new guest stars to Kimmy's world, including Laura Dern, Daveed Diggs (HAMILTON), Rachel Dratch, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin (PIPPIN, NOISES OFF) and Maya Rudolph, with returning guest stars Fred Armisen, Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm and Amy Sedaris.

Unfortunately, Titus's groundbreaking performance in Spiderman Too will not be in theaters after being deemed "too provocative for America" pic.twitter.com/9bArtMgkcY — Netflix US (@netflix) July 7, 2017



