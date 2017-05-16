VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Nancy Opel and More in CURVY WIDOW at George Street Playhouse

Curvy Widow, the musical comedy, is set to close Sunday, May 21, ending George Street Playhouse's 32 seasons at its current venue in downtown New Brunswick, N.J. Click below to watch highlights from the show before it's gone!

Critics and fans are raving about Nancy Opel's return to George Street Playhouse in the sassy, frank and witty musical comedy Curvy Widow. Based on the life of Bobby Goldman (book) and set to Drew Brody's music and lyrics, Curvy Widow follows the exploits of a feisty fifty-something widow whose adventures inspire laughter and - in the least expected places - reveal truths about life, love, survival and sex.

Individual tickets, starting at $20, and discount ticket packages are also available. Contact the George Street Playhouse Box Office at 732-246-7717 or visit www.GSPonline.org for tickets and information.

Related Articles