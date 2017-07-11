VIDEO: Watch Erica Gimpel Perform Sneak Peek from FAME Reunion Concert!

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the hit musical TV series FAME, the cast will reunite for a one-night-only concert at LA's The Troubadour on Thursday, July 13, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting The Actors Fund.



FAME originally premiered on NBC on January 7, 1982 and won 2 consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical in 1983 and 1984. Based on the 1980 film of the same name, the series followed the lives of the students and faculty at New York City's High School for the Performing Arts. Over the course of 6 seasons on NBC and in syndication, 136 episodes were produced. The worldwide popularity of the show led to several hit records and sold-out concerts from the UK to Israel.



The FAME 35th Anniversary Reunion Concert follows The Actors Fund's hugely successful concert presentations of BOMBSHELL (the musical created within NBC's SMASH) and "GREY'S ANATOMY: The Songs Beneath The Show."



The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that helps everyone-performers and those behind the scenes-who works in performing arts and entertainment. Serving professionals in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance, The Fund's programs include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Actors Fund is a safety net for those in need, crisis or transition. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

As the cast prepares for the big night, watch below as Erica Gimpel performs a sneak peek of "I Still Believe in Me."

Related Articles