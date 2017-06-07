VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo Take on Opera at the WNO Gala!

Cynthia Erivo sang Nessun Dorma, from the opera Turandot, during the WNO Opera Gala Concert at the Kennedy Center on June 3rd. Check out the video of an excerpt from her performance below!

The concert featured the current Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson in the U.S. tour of Hamilton Jordan Donica, the Tony®-winning star of Broadway's The Color Purple Cynthia Erivo, superstar mezzo-soprano and D.C. native Denyce Graves, former WNO Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist Soloman Howard, Tony®-winning stage-and-screen sensation Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Hamilton Tony Award® winner Leslie Odom Jr., plus a special appearance by internationally renowned soprano and Kennedy Center Artistic Advisor at Large Renée Fleming. They joined the WNO Orchestra and Chorus for a unique musical program including Cynthia Erivo performing the rousing finale of "Nessun Dorma" from Turandot, Leslie Odom Jr. singing "Wait for It" from Hamilton, and much more! The event also paid tribute to WNO Board Chaiman Jacqueline Badger Mars, who steps down as Chairman later this summer.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of The Color Purple. She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, earning rave reviews. She also earned a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World and Outer Critics Circle Awards, a Grammy win and a Drama League Award nomination. A UK native, Erivo graduated from the famEd Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

