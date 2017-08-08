VIDEO: Tony Winner Cynthia Nixon Talks New Film & Possible Run for NY Governor

Aug. 8, 2017  

Broadway alum Cynthia Nixon now stars in the new film THE ONLY LIVING BOY IN NEW YORK. The Tony winner stopped by this morning's TODAY to explain that the film is a coming-of-age story, a mystery and a cautionary tale about gentrification. The actress also discusses rumors that she'll run for governor of New York State. Watch the appearance below!

Nixon won a Tony Award for her recent appearance in Broadway's THE LITTLE FOXES. Her other Broadway credits include THE REAL THING, WIT, RABBIT HOLE (Tony Award) and ANGELS IN AMERICA.

The actress is well-known for her role on the SEX IN THE CITY television show and films.

Image courtesy of NBC

