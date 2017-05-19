VIDEO: Tony Nominee Corey Hawkins Recalls Nightmarish Juilliard Audition on LATE SHOW

On last night's LATE SHOW, Tony nominee and Six Degrees of Separation star Corey Hawkins discussed his nightmarish audition for Juilliard when he forgot all his lines. Later, the actor recalls how he found out he was nominated for a Tony Award. Watch the appearance below!

Corey Hawkins recently received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Six Degrees of Separation. The actor first gained recognition with his breakout performance as iconic music producer and hip hop legend Dr. Dre in F. Gary Gray's N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton.

Hawkins stars as Eric Carter in the new iteration of Fox's "24" franchise, "24: Legacy," alongside Miranda Otto and Jimmy Smits. He will soon be seen in the King Kong prequel tentpole Kong: Skull Island with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts to be released March 10. Re-teaming with Legendary, Hawkins stars opposite Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, and Samuel L. Jackson. In 2015, Hawkins joined the cast of the AMC hit show "The Walking Dead" as Heath, a major character in the comic series. Hawkins' film credits include Universal Pictures' Non-Stop as well as Winter's Tale for Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios' Iron Man 3. On stage, Hawkins most recently starred on Broadway as Tybalt in David Leveaux's revival of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, opposite Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad. He also starred in Hurt Village at Signature Theatre, and Suicide Incorporated at The Roundabout. Hawkins is a graduate of The Juilliard School and is a recipient of the prestigious John Houseman Prize, given to one Juilliard student that has demonstrated an exceptional ability in classical theatre.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

