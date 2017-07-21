VIDEO: The Playbillies Bring Bluegrass to BANDSTAND in 'First Steps First' Cover

The Playbillies present "First Steps First" from the Broadway musical "Bandstand" by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor. This exciting new Bluegrass cover is to celebrate our very own Playbilly Matt Cusack joining the cast of "Bandstand" performing the role of "Johnny Simpson" for the first time this Sunday, July 23rd. Check it out below!

Featuring Matt Cusack on Bass, Mike Rosengarten on Dobro, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman on Fiddle, and Sam Sherwood on Guitar. Video shot and edited by Tim Grady (www.TimGradyFilms.com).

The Playbillies are New York City's foremost Bluegrass band who primarily perform covers of Broadway tunes. Formed by members of the onstage band of Roundabout Theatre's hit revival of the musical "The Robber Bridegroom," The Playbillies employ their distinctive flair for orchestration, musicality, and humor to bluegrassify different musical theatre songs on YouTube. They also perform live regularly, especially when benefits and charities are involved. Their mission will not be complete until every show that has played the Great White Way has a song you can stomp your feet to! You can subscribe to their YouTube channel and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @ThePlaybillies.

