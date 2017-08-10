VIDEO: THE LION KING Marks World Lion Day with Visit to the Bronx Zoo

Disney Theatrical has released the first of three videos in partnership with Wildlife Conservation Society and the Bronx Zoo in celebration of World Lion Day.

This video pairs Jelani Remy (Simba in The Lion King on Broadway) with Pat Thomas (Curator, Bronx Zoo) from the WCS team at the lion exhibit to discuss these animals, along with the efforts in place to help protect and preserve the species and their habitat. Check out the beautiful animals below!

THE LION KING continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world, with a worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history. Winner of six 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards in America and worldwide. The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success, and holds the honor of the first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical.

