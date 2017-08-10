THE LION KING
Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

VIDEO: THE LION KING Marks World Lion Day with Visit to the Bronx Zoo

Aug. 10, 2017  

Disney Theatrical has released the first of three videos in partnership with Wildlife Conservation Society and the Bronx Zoo in celebration of World Lion Day.

This video pairs Jelani Remy (Simba in The Lion King on Broadway) with Pat Thomas (Curator, Bronx Zoo) from the WCS team at the lion exhibit to discuss these animals, along with the efforts in place to help protect and preserve the species and their habitat. Check out the beautiful animals below!

THE LION KING continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world, with a worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history. Winner of six 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards in America and worldwide. The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success, and holds the honor of the first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical.

VIDEO: THE LION KING Marks World Lion Day with Visit to the Bronx Zoo
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Legendary Barbara Cook Has Passed Away at 89
  • Breaking: Lea Salonga, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington & Alex Newell Join ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
  • Breaking: Amy Schumer, Laura Benanti, Keegan-Michael Key, and Alan Tudyk to Lead Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER on Broadway
  • Breaking: THE GREAT COMET Announces September Broadway Closing; Final Performers for Role of 'Pierre'
  • Desi Oakley to Bake Pies on the Road in WAITRESS National Tour; Cast Complete!
  • FOX Reveals Air Date for Live Musical Event A CHRISTMAS STORY; Maya Rudolph to Star

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com