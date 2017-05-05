VIDEO: THE GREAT COMET Creator Dave Malloy Takes Broadway Debut Bow!

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Dave Malloy, creator of the "intoxicatingly good, rapturous" (Isherwood, NY Times) new musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, made his Broadway performing debut in the show last night, stepping into the role of 'Pierre' for 10 performances across May and June 2017. Malloy originated the role of 'Pierre' in the show's initial off-Broadway runs at Ars Nova and Kazino. Malloy also makes his Broadway debut as author with THE GREAT COMET, for which he wrote the music, lyrics, book, and orchestrations.

Check out the video of him taking his Broadway debut bow below!

Malloy will perform the role of 'Pierre' at the following performances: Thursday, May 4 at 7pm; Friday, May 5 at 8pm; Saturday, May 6 at 2pm; Saturday, May 6 at 8pm; Sunday, May 7 at 3pm; Tuesday, May 9 at 7pm; Tuesday, May 16 at 7pm; Tuesday, June 13 at 7pm; Tuesday, June 20 at 7pm; and Tuesday, June 27 at 7pm.

