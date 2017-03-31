VIDEO: Sugar, Butter, Sara! The Brooks Atkinson Gets a Makeover to Welcome Its New Star

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

Multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony nominated singer-songwriter and New York Times best-selling author Sara Bareilles, who composed the music and lyrics for the hit Broadway show Waitress , will make her Broadway acting debut on March 31 in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson for a limited engagement of 10 weeks, through June 11, 2017.

Joining her are TV star Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Pomatter, who inspires the expert pie-maker to create an 'I Wanna Play Doctor with my Gynecologist' pie, and beloved Broadway leading man and Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Earl, Jenna's ne'er-do-well husband.

See the Brooks Atkinson get a makeover to welcome the show's brand-new star!



