VIDEO: Sugar, Butter, Sara! The Brooks Atkinson Gets a Makeover to Welcome Its New Star
Multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony nominated singer-songwriter and New York Times best-selling author Sara Bareilles, who composed the music and lyrics for the hit Broadway show Waitress, will make her Broadway acting debut on March 31 in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson for a limited engagement of 10 weeks, through June 11, 2017.
Joining her are TV star Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Pomatter, who inspires the expert pie-maker to create an 'I Wanna Play Doctor with my Gynecologist' pie, and beloved Broadway leading man and Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Earl, Jenna's ne'er-do-well husband.
See the Brooks Atkinson get a makeover to welcome the show's brand-new star!
