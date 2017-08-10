VIDEO: Sneak Peek - 'The Gelato and the Pube' Episode of YOUNGER

On the next episode of YOUNGER titled "The Gelato and the Pube," Liza receives a great opportunity at work, but there's a catch. Meanwhile, Josh meets someone new and Maggie rustles some feathers. The episode airs Wednesday, August 16th on TV Land. Check out a sneak peek below!

YOUNGER follows 40-year old Liza (Sutton Foster), a suddenly single mother who tries to get back into the working world, only to find it's nearly impossible to start at the bottom at her age. When a chance encounter with the sexy Josh (Nico Tortorella), a young tattoo artist, convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 - with the help of a makeover, courtesy of her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar).

Armed with new confidence, she lands a job as an assistant to the temperamental Diana (Miriam Shor) and teams up with her new co-worker and 20-something Kelsey (Hilary Duff) to make it in the career of her dreams. Now she just has to make sure no one discovers her secret.

