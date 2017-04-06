VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Christopher McDonald Guests on 'Ripped from the Headlines' Episode of LAW & ORDER

Star of stage and screen, Christopher McDonald will portray the head of a network who is accused of raping a female news anchor in the April 26th episode of NBC's LAW & ORDER: SVU. Titled 'The Newsroom,' the episode appears to be 'ripped from the headlines', mirroring the recent Roger Ailes SCANDAL at FOX News.

In the episode, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Barba (Raúl Esparza) ask witnesses to put their jobs on the line after a news anchor (Sommerville) makes an on-air disclosure of rape against her boss (McDonald). Also starring are Ice T (Det. Odafin Tutuola), Kelli Giddish (Det. Amanda Rollins) and Peter Scanavino (Det. Sonny Carisi). Also guest starring, Peter Gallagher (Chief Dodds), Peyton List (Margery Evans), J.C. MacKenzie (Counselor Richard Pace) and Beth Chamberlin (Gwendolyn Gates).

McDonald most recently appeared on Broadway in this year's revival of THE FRONT PAGE. His other Broadway credits include LUCKY GUY and CHICAGO.

