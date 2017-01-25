VIDEO: Sheryl Lee Ralph Gushes on Broadway's WICKED on 'Wendy Williams'

Legendary DREAMGIRL Sheryl Lee Ralph stopped by this week's Wendy Williams to talk about starring in the hit Broadway musical, WICKED. "Every time I walk across that stage, I hit center stage and I have to thank God for bringing me right here at this time," the actress shares. Later, Sheryl weighs in on Jennifer Holliday pulling out of her inauguration performance and reveals one of her favorite memories of Michelle Obama. Watch the appearance below!

On November 1, Tony Award nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph took over the role of Madame Morrible in the Broadway production of Wicked. Ralph is best known to Broadway audiences for her Tony-nominated performance as Deena Jones in the original company of the landmark musical Dreamgirls. She returned to Broadway in 2002, originating the role of Muzzy Van Hossmere in the Tony-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. On television, Sheryl starred as Dee on "Moesha," Claudette on "Ray Donovan," and Maggie on "Instant Mom." Her film credits include To Sleep with Anger, for which she won an Independent Spirit Award. Most recently, Sheryl wrapped filming Step Sisters, and Villa Capri, opposite Morgan Freeman.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

