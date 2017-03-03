VIDEO: See Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire in New Trailer for National Theatre Live's 'ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN'

Below, watch the trailer for The Old Vic's ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire, to be broadcast via National Theatre Live on 20 April 2017!

Half a century after its premiere on The Old Vic stage, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, the play that made a young Tom Stoppard's name overnight, returns to The Old Vic in its 50th anniversary celebratory production.

Against the backdrop of Shakespeare's Hamlet, this mind-bending situation comedy sees two hapless minor characters, Rosencrantz (Daniel Radcliffe) and Guildenstern (Joshua McGuire), take centre stage. Increasingly out of their depth, the young double act stumble their way in and out of the action of this iconic drama. In a literary hall of mirrors, Stoppard's brilliantly funny, existential labyrinth sees us witness the ultimate identity crisis.

