VIDEO: Sally Field Sees Parallels Between GLASS MENAGERIE Character & Donald Trump

On last night's LATE SHOW, Sally Field, who currently stars in Lincoln Center Theatre's revival of The Glass Menagerie, stopped by and explained why she sees parallels between today's protests and the sixties. Later, the Oscar winner explains how her character in the Tennessee Williams iconic play, Amanda Wingfield, shows similarities to Donald Trump. "Amanda is the great killer of differences. She wants everything to be the way she can contain it. I think that's a lot of what's happening, this 'Let's go after the others,'" she says. Watch the appearance below!

Lincoln Center Theatre's revival of The Glass Menagerie, starring Sally Field and Joe Mantello, began previews on February 7, 2017 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre. (111 W 44th St, New York). Opening night is set for March 9th.



Two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will be joined by Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris in the revival of Tennessee Williams' iconic play. Tony winner Sam Gold directs.



The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention when it premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

