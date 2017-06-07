VIDEO: Rachel Bloom Insists 'I Don't Care About Awards Shows' in Hilarious New Video!

With the announcement of the 2017 EMMY AWARD nominations just around the corner, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND creator and star Rachel Bloom insists she doesn't care about that type of thing. In her latest video titled, "Rachel Bloom Doesn't Care About Award Shows," the actress sings and dances her way through a supposed anti-Emmy promotional campaign. Check it out below!

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND returns for its third season this fall on The CW. In the series, Rebecca Bunch (Bloom) is a successful, driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything - her partnership at a prestigious law firm and her upscale apartment in Manhattan - in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness in that exotic hotbed of romance and adventure: suburban West Covina, Calif (it's only two hours from the beach! Four in traffic).

The cast includes Tony nominee and recent film voice-over star Fontana (Frozen) who plays Greg, a bartender and Rebecca's (Bloom) first friend; actor and comedIan McDonald (MADtv) is Darryl, Rebecca's new boss; OBIE and Drama Desk Award winner Donna Lynn Champlin (Broadway productions of Billy Elliot, SWEENEY TODD) plays Paula, her co-worker at the law firm who is suspicious of Rebecca; and Broadway star Vincent Rodriguez III (HERE LIES LOVE) plays Josh, Rebecca's childhood boyfriend who she serendipitously runs into years later, and who acts as the catalyst for her dramatic life change.

