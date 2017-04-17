VIDEO: R.Evolucion Latina Highlights Latinx Performers in FACES OF BROADWAY Series - Episode 1

R.Evolución Latina has just released the first episode of its new video series "Faces of Broadway," featuring current and past performers, choreographers, and musicians from the New York stage. RL's series highlights the stories, backgrounds and heritage of latino performers - artists that are revolutionizing the industry with the passion and commitment to stand together for change. Click below to check it out!

"We are proud to share the stories of latinos of many backgrounds as they are leading the way in their art while celebrating where they come from," says Luis Salgado, RL founding director.

This video series shares the stories of artists that share the belief that together possibilities are endless. Featuring: Alex Sanchez (Fosse), Allison Trujillo (Mama Mia), Ana Flavia Zuim (Hamilton), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet), Andy Señor Jr.,(On Your Feet) Daphne Rubin Vega (RENT), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet), Eduardo Hernandez (On Your Feet), Elise Santora (In The Heights), Enrique Segura (The Lion King), Gabriela Garcia (CHICAGO), Genny Lis Padilla (On Your Feet), Giselle Alvarez (Phantom), Jennifer Sanchez (Sunday In the Park with George), Joel Perez (Fun Home), Joseph Melendez (Jesus Christ Superstar), Josie de Guzman (West Side Story), Julio Monge (The Capeman), Kevin Tellez (On Your Feet), Linedy Genao (On Your Feet) , Luis Salgado (ROCKY), Marco Zunino (CHICAGO), Marcos Santana (On Your Feet), Olga Merediz (In The Heights), Sergio Trujillo (A Bronx Tale), Tanairi Vazquez (Hamilton), Tony Chiroldes (In The Heights), Vanessa Aspillaga (Ana In the Tropics), and Victor P. Garcia-Gaetan (On Your Feet).

For more information, visit REvolucionLatina.org.

