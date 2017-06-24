VIDEO: One Day Only! DREAMGIRLS Dazzles West End Live

The West End's free outdoor extravaganza West End Live 2017 returns this Saturday and Sunday. Dreamgirls belted and blew away the crowds, check out the performances below!

Get ready for outdoor dancing and sing-a-longs with the best of the West End's musical theatre stars: West End Live is back. It's the initiative that turns some of the most expensive forms of entertainment in London into the cheapest fun going. Each year, casts of some of London's best West End musicals emerge blinking into the open-air for a weekend of free alfresco performances in Trafalgar Square.

This year includes performances from a mix of tried-and-true favourites including 'Wicked', 'Mamma Mia!' and 'The Phantom of the Opera', 'Musical Theatre Masterclass' as well as a chance to sample newer West End shows including 'Aladdin' 'An American in Paris' 'Dreamgirls', 'School of Rock', 'Half A Sixpence ' 'On The Town, '42nd Street' 'Annie' 'The Wind in the Willows' 'Bat Out of Hell '. And watch out for solo sets from West End megastars including Ferris and Milnes, Rachel Tucker, Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones.

Dates and times: Sat 24 June 11am - 6pm and Sun 25 June 12noon - 5pm. On Saturday gates will open at 10.30am and at 11.30am on Sunday. West End LIVE is a FREE event which is open to the public. There are NO TICKETS issued for this event.

For more information, visit www.westendlive.co.uk, and scroll down to the bottom for the full lineup!

Related Articles