VIDEO: On This Day. April 18- Happy Birthday, Gavin Creel!

Today, April 18th, we celebrate the birthday of Broadway favorite, Gavin Creel.

Creel is a two time Tony Award®-nominee for "Hair" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie". who can currently be seen as Cornelius in the hit revival of "Hello Dolly!". He has also appeared in the 2015 revival of "She Loves Me", rhe 2004 Broadway revival of La Cage Aux Folles, the Goodman Theatre/Kennedy Center production of Bounce, as well as Hair and Mary Poppins on the West End. He was seen in the title role of the American Repertory Theater production of Prometheus Bound and has also starred alongside Julie Andrews in the television movies, "Eloise at the Plaza" and "Eloise at Christmastime." He

His recordings include GoodTimeNation, Quiet, Get Out and the single 'Noise'. Creel also performed with The Book of Mormon's Tony & Grammy-winning orchestrator and musical supervisor Stephen Oremus at Jazz at Lincoln Center's The Allen Room, in a brand new show celebrating the modern pop/rock American Songbook.

Creel been honored as one of OUT Magazine's OUT 100 for his work as co-founder of Broadway Impact, an organization mobilizing the theatre community in the fight for marriage equality. Through his advocacy, Creel has gained national attention performing and speaking at events and rallies including the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) national dinner alongside Lady Gaga and keynote speaker President Obama; The Cyndi Lauper True Colors Cabaret series featuring Jason Mraz, Rufus Wainwright and Sara Bareilles; and on the Capitol Lawn at the 2009 National Equality March with such speakers as MILK screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, actress Cynthia Nixon, and organizer of the National Equality March and AIDS Memorial Quilt conceiver, Cleve Jones

Celebrate the life and work of this superb leading man with his performance of "Ilona" from the hit 2016 revival of "She Loves Me", featuring Jane Krakowski.

