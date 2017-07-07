1984
VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Talks Telling 'Intense Story' in Broadway's '1984'

Jul. 7, 2017  

Olivia Wilde stopped by this morning's LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, to discuss her hit Broadway play '1984' "We're kind of just doing everything necessary to tell the story right," explains the actress of the intense, high STAKES show. Watch the appearance below!

About "1984": Adapted and directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, 1984 arrives in New York on the heels of four wildly successful U.K. runs. The strictly limited engagement began performances on May 18, 2017, and officially opened June 22, 2017 at Broadway's new Hudson Theatre.

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, 1984was first published in 1949. Interest in the title has spiked in recent weeks, as the New York Times reported on January 24, 2017 in an article titled "George Orwell's '1984' Is Suddenly a Best-Seller," stating, "George Orwell's classic book '1984,' about a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed under a totalitarian regime, has seen a surge in sales this month, rising to the top of multiple best-seller lists in the United States and leading its publisher to have tens of thousands of new copies printed."

