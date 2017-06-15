VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Says Broadway's 1984 Is Like 'A Really Scary Ride'

Actress, producer and busy mom of two, Olivia Wilde is now making her Broadway debut in a stage adaptation of George Orwell's classic novel "1984." She stopped by this morning's TODAY to tell Savannah Guthrie that the immersive play like "a really scary ride." In fact, it's so intense, she reveals, that she injured her tailbone during rehearsal and broke her co-stars nose! "We're doing everything necessary to tell this story right," explained the actress. Watch the appearance below!

Adapted and directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, 1984 arrives in New York on the heels of four wildly successful U.K. runs. The strictly limited engagement began performances on May 18, 2017, and will open on June 22, 2017 at Broadway's new Hudson Theatre.

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, 1984was first published in 1949. Interest in the title has spiked in recent weeks, as the New York Times reported on January 24, 2017 in an article titled "George Orwell's '1984' Is Suddenly a Best-Seller," stating, "George Orwell's classic book '1984,' about a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed under a totalitarian regime, has seen a surge in sales this month, rising to the top of multiple best-seller lists in the United States and leading its publisher to have tens of thousands of new copies printed."

Image courtesy of NBC

