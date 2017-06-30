VIDEO: OH, HELLO's Nick Kroll 'Kroller-Skates' Onto TONIGHT SHOW Stage

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, guest Nick Kroll made an exciting roller-skating entrance before chatting with Jimmy about pranking Michael J. FOX and Steve Martin for his NETFLIX SPECIAL for his Broadway show OH, HELLO. Later, Kroll chats with Jimmy about starring in THE HOUSE and getting spit on by Will Ferrell for a scene that never even made it into the film. Watch the appearance below!

Nick Kroll and John MULANEY bring their Broadway hit OH, HELLO ON BROADWAY to Netflix. In the Netflix Original Comedy, you'll see for yourself how Gil Faizon and George St Geegland, two legendary bachelors of New York's Upper West Side, created the greatest work of art of the 21st or any century.

Oh, Hello On Broadway ran for 138 record breaking performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. David Letterman declared it "the funniest thing I've seen in years." Mel Brooks said "After seeing 'Oh, Hello,' I never wanted to say goodbye!" The New York Times called it as "stupendously funny," and The Hollywood Reporter named it "The funniest show in town!

Oh, Hello On Broadway is a Netflix Original Comedy Special produced by RadicalMedia; written, performed, and executive produced by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, and directed and produced by Michael John Warren. Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, and Justin Wilkes executive produced for RadicalMedia.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

