VIDEO: Nobody Will Get You in the Patriotic Spirit Like BANDSTAND!

Need help feeling the patriotic spirit? As America prepares to celebrate independence, Broadway's Bandstand is shining a light on the sacrifices made to protect us and the power that music has to unite us. Below, watch as the company performs "Nobody" at the Tony Awards!

From Andy Blankenbuehler, winner of the 2017 Tony Award® for Best Choreography and the 2016 Tony Award for HAMILTON, comes BANDSTAND-the new musical that explodes with the most high-octane, heart-stopping and best dancing on stage today.

1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart.

