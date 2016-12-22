VIDEO: Nick Kroll Reveals He May Have Poisoned Chris Pratt During Broadway's OH HELLO!

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, guest Nick Kroll talked to Jimmy about the celebrities he and John MULANEY have pranked with 'Too Much Tuna' during their variety Broadway show OH HELLO! and reveals he may have poisoned guest star Chris Pratt during his cameo on the show!



Watch the appearance below, along with Pratt's appearance on the stage of Broadway's OH HELLO!



OH, HELLO on BROADWAY is the Broadway premiere of two of the two hottest voices in comedy today, Nick Kroll (Comedy Central's "Kroll Show") and John MULANEY (Netflix's "The Comeback Kid"). The Hollywood Reporter calls Kroll and MULANEY "the funniest comic duo of their generation!"



Respectively, the duo star as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland - outrageously opinionated, 70-something, native New Yorkers that Kroll and MULANEY first began performing on the alternative comedy stages in NYC. Honed for over a decade, the fictional duo garnered a cult following and found their way onto a Comedy Central special, viral videos and late night couches everywhere. Oh, Hello on Broadway is Gil and George's "memoir for the stage" - a laugh-a-minute two-man tour-de-force that's part scripted, part spontaneous comedy, and totally unprecedented.





Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Related Articles