VIDEO: Mel B Talks Taking on CHICAGO's Roxie Hart; Possible Spice Girl Reunion

On last night's LATE NIGHT, guest Mel B talked to Seth about how her American-born daughters are helping her prepare for her starring role in Broadway's CHICAGO. "The Roxie character's a little all over the place, like me," joked the singer. Later, Mel B talks about The Spice Girls 20th Anniversary and a possible reunion in the near future. Watch the appearance below!

International superstar Mel B, "Scary Spice" of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on "America's Got Talent," will star in CHICAGO for an 8-week limited engagement starting Wednesday, December 28, 2016 and through Sunday, February 19, 2017. Now in its 20th year on Broadway, Chicago plays at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Mel B, also known to audiences worldwide as the iconic "Scary Spice" of the Spice Girls, is a chart-topping music artist, actress, author, TV host and entrepreneur. One of the busiest working moms in the entertainment industry, she's currently starring on hit TV shows on three different continents: in the US as a judge on NBC's "America's Got Talent;" in the UK as host of "Lip Sync Battle UK;" and in Australia as a guest judge on "The X Factor." She is an accomplished author with her bestselling autobiography Catch a Fire. Also a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, Mel B has partnered with the group behind Serafina restaurants to spearhead their West Coast expansion of 6 locations with the first having launched this past fall in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

