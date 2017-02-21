VIDEO: Mel B Adds Some Spice to Her Final CHICAGO Performance

Mel B added some extra spice to Roxie Hart on Sunday during her final performance in CHICAGO.

According to People Magazine and an Instagram video shared by the star herself, Mel B let Roxie "bust out some spice power," and the quick break of character was followed by applause and laughter from the audience. Check out the video below!

International superstar Mel B, "Scary Spice" of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on "America's Got Talent," completed her eight-week limited engagement in CHICAGO on Sunday, February 19, 2017. Now in its 20th year on Broadway, Chicago plays at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Mel B, also known to audiences worldwide as the iconic "Scary Spice" of the Spice Girls, is a chart-topping music artist, actress, author, TV host and entrepreneur. One of the busiest working moms in the entertainment industry, she's currently starring on hit TV shows on three different continents: in the US as a judge on NBC's "America's Got Talent;" in the UK as host of "Lip Sync Battle UK;" and in Australia as a guest judge on "The X Factor."

She is an accomplished author with her bestselling autobiography Catch a Fire. Also a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, Mel B has partnered with the group behind Serafina restaurants to spearhead their West Coast expansion of six locations with the first having launched this past fall in Los Angeles.

Here is a snippet of me last night doing my last show In @chicagomusical playing Roxie heart breaking character busting out some spice power haha #nyc?? #broadwaybaby A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:10am PST



