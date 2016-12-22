VIDEO: Megan Mullally & Harry Connick Jr. Perform Impromptu Song on 'HARRY'

Dec. 22, 2016  

On today's HARRY, talk show host and Broadway alum Harry Connick Jr. welcomed the talented Megan Mullally(IT'S ONLY A PLAY) to the show. During the appearance, the duo, who co-starred on NBC's WILL & GRACE, performed an impromptu song as Mullally climbed on top of the piano and fed M&M's to her accompanist. Check out the video below!

The nationally Syndicated daytime entertainment show HARRY premiered on September 12, 2016. Hosted by Harry Connick Jr., the show entertains viewers with Connick's touring band and delivers laughter through a variety of comedic segments, hilarious man-on-the-street interviews, as well as audience participation, human interest stories, celebrity interviews and lots of surprises.

Harry Connick Jr. most recently appeared on Broadway in ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER. In 2006, he appeared opposite Kelly O'Hara in the Broadway revival of THE PAJAMA GAME.

VIDEO: Megan Mullally & Harry Connick Jr. Perform Impromptu Song on 'HARRY'
Click Here to Play!


Advertisement

Related Articles

More From This Author TV News Desk Bio

  • Cinematic Event KILLING REAGAN Arrives on DVD This February
  • The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group To Acquire Stereogum & More
  • VIDEO: A BRONX TALE's Nick Cordero Performs Moving, Original Song on 'Today'
  • More Mash-Up Photos: Andrew Lloyd Webber Casts Cozy Up on GMA!
  • Food Network to Premiere New Culinary Competition Series BAKERS VS. FAKERS, 1/25
  • The Dalai Lama to Appear on CBS SUNDAY MORNING, 12/25