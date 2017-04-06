VIDEO: May the Fiercest Diva Win! Demi Lovato & James Corden Face Off in Epic 'Riff Off'

Apr. 6, 2017  

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, when Demi Lovato took exception to James Corden's claim that divas such as Cher, Aretha and Tina Turner are more fierce than today's divas, the two decide to settle it in a Riff-Off featuring songs from Adele and Katy Perry, with some backing vocals from Level.

Each week night, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-nominated THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches.

Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

