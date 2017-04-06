VIDEO: May the Fiercest Diva Win! Demi Lovato & James Corden Face Off in Epic 'Riff Off'

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, when Demi Lovato took exception to James Corden's claim that divas such as Cher, Aretha and Tina Turner are more fierce than today's divas, the two decide to settle it in a Riff-Off featuring songs from Adele and Katy Perry, with some backing vocals from Level.

Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

