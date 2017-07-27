VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin Talks Return to Broadway in 'Infectious' Musical 'GREAT COMET OF 1812'

Actor Mandy Patinkin is taking over the role of Pierre in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. The actor stopped by this morning's TODAY to share that he felt the show was "so infectious" he had to be part of it. "It's truly an ensemble piece," says the Emmy and Tony winner. "And that is what attracted me to it." Check out the appearance below!

Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin will make his long-awaited return to Broadway in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, starring as 'Pierre' from August 15 - September 3 only.

Mandy Patinkin has given iconic performances in every major entertainment medium. On Broadway, he created the role of 'Che' in Evita and 'George' in Sunday in the Park with George. Television appearances include his currently Emmy nominated performance as Saul on "Homeland," "Chicago Hope," "Dead Like Me," and "Criminal Minds." Feature films include Yentl, Dick Tracy, and the beloved "Inigo Montoya" in The Princess Bride. In all, he has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and three Tonys, winning an Emmy for "Chicago Hope" and a Tony Award for Evita.

Image courtesy of NBC

