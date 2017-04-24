VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Songwriting, Potential HAMILTON Movie, and More With Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lin-Manuel Miranda sat down yesterday with Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Other Palace Theatre in London for the first ever installment in the Live at the Other Palace series. The two legendary composers talked about their history with musical theatre, songwriting, and much more, and the entire chat was broadcast on Facebook live!

Check out the full video below!

Miranda is currently filming MARY POPPINS for Disney, opposite Emily Blunt. He recently composed original music for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, and composed original music for MOANA.Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for HAMILTON and IN THE HEIGHTS, both awarding him many accolades including Tony and Grammy Awards.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of some of the world's best known musicals including Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera (which celebrated its 30th anniversary this past year) and Sunset Boulevard. With four musicals running currently on Broadway, he receives the distinction previously held only by Rodgers and Hammerstein.

