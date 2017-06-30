VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks HAMILTON, #Ham4All, Weird Al & More on LATE NIGHT

On last night's LATE NIGHT, guest Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed how he feels about the Hamilton phenomenon spinning out of his control, explains how he "workshopped" the show at the White House and shares some inspiring words about leadership that President Obama had given him. Later, the Tony winner talks about the A-list celebs participating in his #Ham4All fundraising challenge raising money for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition. Watch the appearance in full below!

Miranda recently completed filming on MARY POPPINS RETURNS for Disney, opposite Emily Blunt. He composed original music for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, and his original music was featured in Disney's latest animated film MOANA.

Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the musical In the Heights, which opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in March 2008. His written work for the show earned him numerous accolades, including the 2008 Tony Award for Best Original Score and the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Miranda's performance in the show's lead role of Usnavi earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

In 2016, Miranda received multiple TONY AWARDS for his work on Hamilton. He is a 2015 recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award, and received the 2016 Edward KENNEDY Prize for Drama.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

