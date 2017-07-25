VIDEO: Lea Michele & Ashley Tisdale Cover Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own'

On the latest edition of Ashley Tisdale's Youtube channel series MUSIC SESSIONS, Lea Michele stops by for a duet of Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own.' Check out the stunning cover in the video below! Subscribe for more Music Sessions at https://goo.gl/gfgIFj

Ashley Tisdale is perhaps best known as Maddie Fitzpatrick in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise. She had the leading role in the horror comedy film Scary Movie 5 (2013) and has continued to appear in television roles, joining the main cast of CLIPPED (2015). She also serves as executive producer of the ABC Family television series Young & Hungry. In September 2015, Tisdale was named creative director of Signorelli. She launched her Illuminate makeup brand in 2016.

Lea Michele starred as Rachel Berry in the FOX musical dramedy GLEE. She has since appeared on TV in Ryan Murphy's SCREAM QUEENS. Her Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING, LES MISERABLES and RAGTIME.

