VIDEO: Laurie Metcalf and Lucas Hnath Chat A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 on CBS Sunday Morning

A Doll's House Part 2 has been a surprise hit on Broadway, playwright Lucas Hnath having shocked the industry by daring to write a sequel to the renowned Ibsen hit. Hnath and Tony nominated star Laurie Metcalf sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to talk about the show, check out the video below!

Actress Laurie Metcalf is best known as Jackie on "Roseanne," a role she'll reprise when the series reboots soon, but she's also earning rave reviews on Broadway for "A Doll's House, Part 2," an irreverent but acclaimed sequel to a classic play by Henrik Ibsen.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold, this wildly inventive new American play that picks up after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes boasts an all-star cast that features three-time Emmy Award-winner Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award-winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?





Related Articles