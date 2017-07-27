VIDEO: Laura Linney Reveals She Saw a Ghost at Broadway's Belasco Theater!

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James asked guest Laura Linney about performing at Broadway's Belasco Theater, notorious for rumors of being haunted, and learns she went in a skeptic and came out a believer. "Legend is, during final dress rehearsals that's when the ghosts come out," explains the Tony nominee. Watch the appearance below!

Laura Linney most recently performed on Broadway in Lillian Helman's THE LITTLE FOXES. This year, the actress picked up aTony nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play. A three-time Academy Award nominee and four-time Tony Award nominee, she won her first Emmy Award in 2002 for Wild Iris(2001), and had subsequent wins for Frasier (2003-04) and John Adams (2008). From 2010-13, she starred in the Showtime series The Big C, which won her a fourth Emmy in 2013. She is also a two-time Golden Globe Award winner.

Linney made her Broadway debut in 1990, before going on to receive Tony Award nominations for the 2002 revival of The Crucible, the original Broadway productions of Sight Unseen (2004) and Time Stands Still (2010), as well as the 2017 revival of The Little Foxes. She made her screen debut in the 1992 film Lorenzo's Oil, and went on to receive Academy Award nominations for You Can Count On Me(2000), Kinsey (2004) and The Savages (2007). Her other films include Primal Fear (1996), The Truman Show (1998), Mystic River (2003), Love Actually (2003) and The Squid and THE WHALE (2005).

