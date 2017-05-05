VIDEO: Kristen Bell Makes Promposal Dream Come True with Special FROZEN Performance

On last night's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, guest host Kristen Bell helped a local high school student, Michael make a surprise Frozen-themed promposal for his classmate Sarah. Thinking she was being called up on stage to play a prize-winning game involving the hit animated film, Sarah donned an Anna costume and went off on a hunt to find her 'Kristoff,' hiding somewhere on Hollywood Boulevard. In the end, Sarah's fictional beloved turned out to be Michael, who requested that she be his date via a romantic serenade of a reworked 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman,' performed by Bell. Check out the clip below!

"Frozen" won two Academy Awards® (best animated film and best original song with "Let It Go") and a Golden Globe® (best animated feature film). It is the fifth highest grossing film of all time and the highest grossing animated film earning more than $1.27 billion globally. Released wide domestically on Nov. 27, 2013, "Frozen" posted the No. 1 industry all-time Thanksgiving debut and Walt Disney Animation Studios' biggest opening ever.

The film's Feb. 25 digital debut was the biggest digital release (sell-through) ever; it's Blu-ray/DVD release on March 18 was No. 1 on the Nielsen overall disc charts for eight nonconsecutive weeks. The "Frozen" soundtrack is the top-selling album of 2014 to date and spent 33 weeks in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, including 13 weeks at No. 1. It is certified triple Platinum, selling more than 3.6 million units.

