VIDEO: Kevin Kline Shares PRESENT LAUGHTER Curtain Mishap on LATE NIGHT

On last night's LATE NIGHT, Kevin Kline talked to Seth about his Tony-nominated role in the Broadway revival of Noel Coward's PRESENT LAUGHTER and shared a curtain mishap which occurred during a very intimate moment of the show. Check out the appearance in full below!

Kevin Kline received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for PRESENT LAUGHTER. This marks Kline's fourth Tony nomination. He previously won the Tony for 1981's PIRATES OF PENZANCE and 1978's ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY. He was also nominated for 2004's HENRY IV.

Noel Coward's totally-irresistible comedy, Present Laughter, follows a self-obsessed actor (is there any other kind?) in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Freely indulging his considerable appetite for wine, women and sleeping late (not necessarily in that order), the theatre's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingenues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.



Present Laughter first premiered on Broadway at the Plymouth Theatre in 1946, following an immensely successful wartime tour starring Coward himself. One of his most produced and beloved works, Present Laughter has come to define Coward's singular comedic voice for generations of theatergoers. In addition to Coward, some of the world's most accomplished stage actors, including the likes of Albert Finney, Peter O'Toole, and Ian McKellen, have played the lead role.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Related Articles