VIDEO: Joy Behar Reveals She Was Asked to Star in HELLO DOLLY! On Tour; Find Out If She Accepted

Aug. 4, 2017  

On this morning's THE VIEW, co-host Joy Behar revealed that she had been asked to star in the iconic musical HELLO DOLLY on tour. "They sent a request, would I be interested in touring on the road in the show HELLO, DOLLY!" shared the comedian. She went on to joke, "Even if I decided to go on the road, I don't sing and I don't dance - problems!" Watch the clip below!

Behar is a comedic original and a leading woman both on stage and screen. She received an Emmy Award for her performance on The View, where she was a member of the cast for sixteen years. She also hosted her own talk shows, The Joy Behar Show on HLN and Say Anything on Current TV. In 2015, she appeared off-Broadway in her one woman show, ME, MY MOUTH AND I.

Other television appearances include THE VOICE of a hilarious patient on Dr. Katz which won the CableACE Award, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, FAMILY GUY Presents Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story,Late Night with CONAN O'Brien,Celebrity Poker Showdown,It's Gary Shandling's Show,Comic Relief 2006, Last Comic Standing, Bette,Spin City and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. She has recently appeared on 30 Rock,The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List,One Life to Live, SOAPnet's Relative Madness andAll My Childrenand Real Time with Bill Maher. Behar has also been a frequent substitute host for Larry King onLarry KingLive on CNN.

VIDEO: Joy Behar Reveals She Was Asked to Star in HELLO DOLLY! On Tour; Find Out If She Accepted
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Bags Made From Retired Theatre Backdrops Are a Hit Among the Broadway Community
  • Bette Midler Confirms Final Bow in Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY!
  • Breaking News: Phillip Boykin, Alysha Deslorieux, Kenita R. Miller and More to Set Sail with Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
  • Original London Stars Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and More to Star in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway; Cast Announced!
  • Leslie Odom Jr, Sutton Foster & More Set for LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER on PBS
  • ABC Postpones THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com