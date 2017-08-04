VIDEO: Joy Behar Reveals She Was Asked to Star in HELLO DOLLY! On Tour; Find Out If She Accepted

On this morning's THE VIEW, co-host Joy Behar revealed that she had been asked to star in the iconic musical HELLO DOLLY on tour. "They sent a request, would I be interested in touring on the road in the show HELLO, DOLLY!" shared the comedian. She went on to joke, "Even if I decided to go on the road, I don't sing and I don't dance - problems!" Watch the clip below!

Behar is a comedic original and a leading woman both on stage and screen. She received an Emmy Award for her performance on The View, where she was a member of the cast for sixteen years. She also hosted her own talk shows, The Joy Behar Show on HLN and Say Anything on Current TV. In 2015, she appeared off-Broadway in her one woman show, ME, MY MOUTH AND I.

Other television appearances include THE VOICE of a hilarious patient on Dr. Katz which won the CableACE Award, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, FAMILY GUY Presents Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story,Late Night with CONAN O'Brien,Celebrity Poker Showdown,It's Gary Shandling's Show,Comic Relief 2006, Last Comic Standing, Bette,Spin City and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. She has recently appeared on 30 Rock,The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List,One Life to Live, SOAPnet's Relative Madness andAll My Childrenand Real Time with Bill Maher. Behar has also been a frequent substitute host for Larry King onLarry KingLive on CNN.

