VIDEO: Josh Groban, Denee Benton & Dave Malloy Talk Broadway's 'GREAT COMET' on PBS

This week's CHARLIE ROSE on PBS featured a look at the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, featuring the show's stars Josh Groban and Denée Benton and writer and composer Dave Malloy. Check out the appearance in full below!

Natasha, Pierre & THE GREAT COMET of 1812 stars multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban in his Broadway debut. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, is now playing at Broadway's Imperial Theatre.



NATASHA IS YOUNG, ANATOLE IS HOT, AND ANDREY ISN'T HERE... BUT WHAT ABOUT PIERRE? Natasha is a beautiful ingenue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiance Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

