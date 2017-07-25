VIDEO: Jimmy Buffett Spills His Musical Guilty Pleasures and Talks ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Click Here for More Articles on ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett was in Chicago recently where his upcoming musical, Escape to Margaritaville, is set to open at Chicago's Oriental Theatre for a limited engagement this November.

Check out the video below to find out his musical guilty pleasures, background of the Broadway-bound musical, and more!

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award nomineeChristopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor, and 101 Productions, Ltd. as General Management.

Read the full article on WGN here.

