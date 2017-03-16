VIDEO: Jessica Lange Talks Tony Award Win & More on LIVE WITH KELLY

On today's LIVE WITH KELLY, guest Jessica Lange talked about winning the Tony for LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT as well as the difference between theater and film and TV. Watch the appearance below!

Jessica Lange won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role as Mary Tyrone in Roundabout Theater's LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT. Acclaimed as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, two?time Academy Award winner, five-time Golden Globe winner, and three-time Emmy and SAG winner, Jessica Lange has dazzled the screen with more than 30 credits to her name. She permanently put her name on the map by receiving dual Academy Awards and Golden Globe nominations in the same year for her challenging performances in Frances and Sydney Pollack's memorable comedy Tootsie starring opposite Dustin Hoffman, for which she took home the Oscar for Supporting Actress.

In 1994, Lange won her second Oscar and Golden Globes for Best Actress in Blue Sky, which she starred opposite Tommy Lee Jones. Success continued with Sweet Dreams and Music Box, both which garnered her Academy Award nominations and an additionAl Golden Globe nomination for Music Box. In 1996 Lange picked up her first Emmy nomination for the made-for-TV adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire in which Lange played "Blanche DuBois." In 2009, Lange won an Emmy Award for her performance in HBO's Grey Gardens. Following her Emmy win for Grey Gardens, Lange starred in the TV series "American Horror Story". She won a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Emmy Award in 2012 for her portrayal as character "Constance Langdon." For the second installment of FX's "American Horror Story: Asylum," Lange played "Sister Jude," which earned her a 2013 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominations. In the third installment, "American Horror Story: Coven," Jessica starred as "Fiona Goode," Supreme Witch of the SALEM descendants. Her mesmerizing performance earned her the 2014 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie, as well as 2014 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominations.

Related Articles