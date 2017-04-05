VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Talks NBC's BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE: 'It's Very Close to My Heart'

At a press event held this week, Jennifer Lopez shared her excitement over starring in NBC's next live musical broadcast BYE BYE BIRDIE. "It's something that's very close to my heart from the time I was very young," shared the singer. Watch a clip from her appearance below! Click here to find out the updates made to the 'Birdie' storyline by book writer Harvey Fierstein.

Continuing its role as the broadcast leader in bringing event programming to a national audience, it was announced today that NBC is joining forces with Jennifer Lopez for "Bye Bye Birdie Live!," a 2017 holiday production of the celebrated Broadway musical. Lopez will star in the iconic role of "Rosie" and executive produce with her producing partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina alongside award-winning film, TV, and live musical executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

Harvey Fierstein, who has won TONY AWARDS for both acting ("Torch Song Trilogy," "Hairspray") and writing ("La Cage Aux Folles," "Torch Song Trilogy"), will pen the teleplay adaptation for "Bye Bye Birdie Live!" Fierstein wrote the teleplay for NBC's Dec. 7 presentation of "Hairspray Live!," in which he will also co-star.

NBC's "Bye Bye Birdie Live!" will be based on the 1960 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that starred Dick Van Dyke as Albert Peterson (earning Van Dyke a Tony) and Chita Rivera as Rosie (earning Rivera a Tony nomination). The book was by Michael Stewart, lyrics by Lee Adams and music by Charles Strouse.

"Bye Bye Birdie" was also a 1963 Golden Globe-nominated feature film that starred Van Dyke and Janet Leigh. Featured in the movie was Ann-Margret as Kim MacAfee, a role that would propel her to stardom.

Set at the height of rock 'n' roll, "Bye Bye Birdie" takes us to Sweet Apple, Ohio, where hip-thrusting music heartthrob Conrad Birdie is scheduled to give a lucky Sweet Apple lady "One Last Kiss" before being drafted into the Army. Conrad's rock 'n' roll ways send the small town reeling, giving the teens Birdie fever, shocking the parents with moral indignation, and placing songwriter/agent Albert Peterson along with his savvy sweetheart, Rosie, right in the thick of things. The story was inspired by the incredible popularity of Elvis Presley and his induction into the Army in 1957.

