VIDEO: Javier Munoz and Mandy Gonzalez Swap Roles for #Ham4All

Broadway's current Hamilton and Angelica, Javier Munoz and Mandy Gonzalez, recently swapped roles for their entry to the #Ham4All campaign. The pair mashed up "The Schuyler Sisters" with "Yorktown" to create the epic video that Javier posted to his Twitter account.

The Ham4All challenge, made by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, invites people to sing a song from Hamilton and then donate to a Prizeo campaign. The donations go to the Immigrants We Get the Job Done Coalition which gives funds to 12 different organizations that support and protect immigrants, refugees, and those seeking asylum in the United States.

.@_mandygonzalez & I #Ham4All

Donate at https://t.co/CkKwqn8IL3

.@HamiltonMusical

I challenge @Kat_McNamara & @UzoAduba ???????????? pic.twitter.com/nl7ieRhV4i — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) July 24, 2017



