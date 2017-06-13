VIDEO: HAMILTON National Tour Cast Performs National Anthem at NBA Finals

Cast members from the national tour of HAMILTON performed the National Anthem prior to last night's Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which featured the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Golden State Warriors. Cast members Joshua Henry, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Solea Pfeiffer and Amber Iman, currently performing the hit musical at San Francisco's SHN Orpheum Theatre, were fittingly decked out in Warriors gear to support the "home" team. Watch the performance below!

HAMILTON on tour will be played by Ruben J. Carbajal as John Lauren/Phillip Hamilton; Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Amber Iman as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelica Schuyler and MATHENEE TRECO as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

The National Tour also includes RYAN ALVARADO, Raymond Baynard, Amanda Braun, DANIEL CHING, Karli Dinardo, JEFFERY DUFFY, Jennifer Geller, Jacob Guzman, Julia Harriman, Afra Hines, SABRINA IMAMURA, Lauren Kias, Yvette Lu, Desmond Newson, DESMOND NUNN, JOSH ANDRÉS RIVERA, Raven Thomas, Ryan Vasquez, KEENAN D. WASHINGTON and Andrew Wojtal.

Performances began March 10, 2017 at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, California. The National Tour of HAMILTON will play 22 weeks in San Francisco, followed by a 21-week engagement in Los Angeles.

