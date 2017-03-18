VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Helps Celebrate Couple's On Stage Engagement

On March 1st, 2017, Dan Markowitz chose a mindblowing moment to propose to his girlfriend, Sara Schwartz. The couple had met and bonded over HAMILTON immediately. Sara had seen it twice already, and she and Dan quickly decided to purchase tickets nine months in advance. Unkown to Dan at the time, the show would prove the perfect opportunity to propose. Watch Dan, Sara, and the cast of HAMILTON celebrate his proposal!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

Related Articles